WP Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

