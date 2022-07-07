WP Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

