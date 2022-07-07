WP Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

