WP Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,235.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 111,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,284,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,546,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

