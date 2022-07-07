WP Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

