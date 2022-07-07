WP Advisors LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.