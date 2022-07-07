WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

