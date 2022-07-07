WP Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

