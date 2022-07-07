WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

