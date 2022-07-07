X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 7,098,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,559,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

