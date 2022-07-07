X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 0.5%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.74. 435,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 314,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Get X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.