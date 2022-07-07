Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $782.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.