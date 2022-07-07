Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.