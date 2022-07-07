YAM V3 (YAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,918.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $43,918.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,679,582 coins and its circulating supply is 14,087,227 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

