Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.46. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 137,005 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Yatsen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Yatsen by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Yatsen by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

