Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,753. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.09.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yext by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 125.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.