Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Critical Comparison

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) and PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and PAX Global Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 1.39% 6.55% 2.09% PAX Global Technology N/A N/A N/A

0.5% of PAX Global Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zalando and PAX Global Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $12.25 billion 0.55 $277.44 million $0.31 41.45 PAX Global Technology $925.79 million 1.10 $139.48 million N/A N/A

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than PAX Global Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAX Global Technology has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zalando and PAX Global Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 5 5 0 2.25 PAX Global Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zalando currently has a consensus price target of $46.79, indicating a potential upside of 264.09%. Given Zalando’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than PAX Global Technology.

Summary

Zalando beats PAX Global Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About PAX Global Technology (Get Rating)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items. The company also develops PAXSTORE, a cloud-based platform that allows users to create and manage their own independent white-label marketplace for software application distribution; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

