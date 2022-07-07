Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.97

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 117548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($79.17) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($90.63) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($58.33) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zalando from €48.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

