Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00283655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00078063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00076235 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

