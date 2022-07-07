Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

