ZUSD Price Tops $1.02 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $3,892.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00118293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00686176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00033321 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

