Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.88

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.88 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.70). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.78), with a volume of 7,674 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,142.86.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

