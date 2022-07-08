Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) CFO Karen J. Holcom Sells 5,438 Shares

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AYI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. 221,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.94. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.