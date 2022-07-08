Aeon (AEON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291.00

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00605488 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

