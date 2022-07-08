AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.