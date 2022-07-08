Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Up 1.3%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.20). Approximately 999,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,645,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,616.00.
About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)
