Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.30

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

