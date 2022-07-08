AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.35). 977,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 830,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.40 ($3.31).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJB. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.90) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.84) to GBX 300 ($3.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377 ($4.57).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,077.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.16), for a total value of £58,119.48 ($70,379.61). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($181,753.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,403 shares of company stock worth $15,039,306.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

