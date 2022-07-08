Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 25,752 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 374,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.75. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 971,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 393,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

