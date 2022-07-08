Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating) dropped 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Almost Never Films Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc is based in West Hollywood, California.

