Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Shares Up 0.7%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASGTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.