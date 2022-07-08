Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allegion (ALLE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Allegion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/29/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALLE traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,867. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

