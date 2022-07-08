Andrew D. Fish Buys 1,145 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Fish acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $18,526.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $58,167.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MLVF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122 million, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

