Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AFT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

