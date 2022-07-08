Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $778,250.19 and $755,228.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

