ArGo Achieves Market Cap of $66,193.69 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $66,193.69 and $182.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

