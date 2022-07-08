Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $61.10 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,215,401 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

