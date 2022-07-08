Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 516,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 905,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.62.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
