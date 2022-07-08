Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 516,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 905,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

