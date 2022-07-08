ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,745.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $24,745.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

