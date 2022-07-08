ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($880.21) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($656.25) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($989.58) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($588.54) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 6th.

