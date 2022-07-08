Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($17.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

AML stock opened at GBX 425.90 ($5.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 631.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 918.09. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 382.30 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,119 ($25.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The firm has a market cap of £496.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

