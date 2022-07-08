Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.
About Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.