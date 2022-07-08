Barclays Reiterates “€16.80” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.50) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

FRA:GYC opened at €13.34 ($13.90) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.93. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.98).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

