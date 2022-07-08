Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.19

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $336,841.26 and approximately $16,719.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00138075 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.