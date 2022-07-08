Beazley’s (BEZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($6.96) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.63) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528.50 ($6.40).

Shares of BEZ traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 502 ($6.08). 911,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,897. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.90 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,224.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.44.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,285.78).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

