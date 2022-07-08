Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Belden by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Belden by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

