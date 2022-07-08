Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,918 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

