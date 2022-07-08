BEPRO Network Reaches Market Cap of $8.65 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $249,181.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

