Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BME. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.27) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.99) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.80).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 377 ($4.57) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

