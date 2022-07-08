BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Trading 24.3% Higher

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 7,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 59,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

