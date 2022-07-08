Big Data Protocol Trading Down 12.1% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.40 million and $210,063.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.71 or 1.00023371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

